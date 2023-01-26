Letter: A response to:Both Gop and Dems show Disrespect

yes they showed disrespect to an individual that claimed Nazis are good people. Are these the people that showed the same mentality that murdered 6 million Jews and also murdered Gypsies, physically and mentally challenged and those that 'Refused the Privilege of Serving the Third Reich?Yes they showed disrespect to Trump,a narcissistic authoritarian wannabe. yes they disrespected a president that weaponized the DOJ to go after anyone and everyone he perceived as a threat to himself weather or not they were a threat to the Narcissist. I have one question for the letter writer concerning respect.How can one respect someone that does not show respect for others?