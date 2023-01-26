 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A response to:Both Gop and Dems show Disrespect

Re: the Jan. 21 letter "GOP, Dems both show disrespect."

Yes Nancy Pelosi and Dems showed disrespect to Trump. Yes they showed disrespect to a pathological liar. Yes they showed disrespect to a person that goes out of his way to disrespect others including a physically challenged reporter,

yes they showed disrespect to an individual that claimed Nazis are good people. Are these the people that showed the same mentality that murdered 6 million Jews and also murdered Gypsies, physically and mentally challenged and those that 'Refused the Privilege of Serving the Third Reich?Yes they showed disrespect to Trump,a narcissistic authoritarian wannabe. yes they disrespected a president that weaponized the DOJ to go after anyone and everyone he perceived as a threat to himself weather or not they were a threat to the Narcissist. I have one question for the letter writer concerning respect.How can one respect someone that does not show respect for others?

John Cleary

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
