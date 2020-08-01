Letter: A Response to Toni Schlecht's Letter

Trump has started the process of replacing a republican form of government with an authoritarian, fascist government in which he is the dictator.
Trump uses a secret military force to take away 1st Amendment rights. He has lied so many times that he cannot keep track of the lies and often contradicts one lie with another lie.
Also, please do some fact-checking: Biden does not agree with the premise to “defund” the police.
Trump certainly is a do-nothing president--- no response to the virus that has ruined the economy, wants to take healthcare insurance from 20 million citizens during a pandemic without a concrete plan to replace that insurance, and uses public funds to unconstitutionally line his own pockets, and there are many more items that cannot fit into a letter. To quote--- use your brain folks.
Craig Whaley
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
