Letter: A Return to Statesmanship

As a lifelong voter, I believe in our two-party system. In the past, it has prevented either party from becoming too extreme, since each candidate had to appeal to a wide variety of voters within their party to get elected. Once those moderate Republicans and Democrats were elected, they became statesmen who worked across the aisle for the betterment of all Americans.

This is no longer the case. Moderate Republicans have been replaced by far-right MAGA extremists who have made a mockery of our Democracy and ultimately sought to overthrow it.

If we are ever going to have a viable two-party system that fosters statesmanship and the progress it brings once again, we must vote the MAGAs out. Only then, can a new, revitalized Republican party emerge. That is my plan and I hope it’s yours as well

Joe L. Smith

Oro Valley