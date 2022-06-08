Letter: A rodent replies - Re: 05/28/2022 letter titled “Little man behind the curtain”

The vitriol by the letter writer is stunning and yet he dares to call the Republican party rodents. To begin, I only worship God and his Son. I admire President Trump since he had the best economy in 50 years just before the pandemic hit. America was energy independent and there was no shortage of baby formula. Our southern border wasn’t out of control with thousands pouring across it every day.
We’re 2 years into Biden’s presidency and he owns this so called “crazy”. It’s Biden who’s instilling fear. Fear of high inflation, unaffordable fuel, and empty grocery stores. There’s a mass shooting in Chicago every weekend and that city is run by a Biden supporters.
Don’t blame the NRA. They encourage responsible, safe gun ownership and use. I have yet to read where they found an NRA card on any of these knuckleheads who perpetrated these awful killings.
Marvin Montez
Oro Valley
