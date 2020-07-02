Letter: A sad day for the Republican Party
28 June 2020 has to be the saddest day in the history of the Republican Party. Once known as the “party of Lincoln” and a symbol of emancipation and equality, Donald Trump’s Tweeting of a “white power” video announces to the country that the Republican Party is now officially the party of racism; specifically “white supremacy.” Should we now expect a revision of the Republican party elephant logo to include a confederate flag, swastika or some other symbol of hatred?

Patrick Mulloy

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

