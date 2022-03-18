 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: A Sad Day in the United States
View Comments

Letter: A Sad Day in the United States

  • Comments

A former so called President now a traitor, called Putin a genius for invading Ukraine! The want to be dictator, said Putin is protecting his country! #45 must face charges of TREASON! As a 60% disabled Vietnam veteran I am ashamed for this former worst president the country ever had! My Brothers on that Memorial wall, Korean, World war Two veterans, WWI Veterans are rolling over in their graves! Trump must face charges for treason! The Classified Box's found at his residence, did he give intelligence information to his buddy Putin?? I want to see Justice Now!!

David E. Leon

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News