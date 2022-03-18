Letter: A Sad Day in the United States

A former so called President now a traitor, called Putin a genius for invading Ukraine! The want to be dictator, said Putin is protecting his country! #45 must face charges of TREASON! As a 60% disabled Vietnam veteran I am ashamed for this former worst president the country ever had! My Brothers on that Memorial wall, Korean, World war Two veterans, WWI Veterans are rolling over in their graves! Trump must face charges for treason! The Classified Box's found at his residence, did he give intelligence information to his buddy Putin?? I want to see Justice Now!!
David E. Leon
Vail
