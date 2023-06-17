In response to the federal indictment of Trump, congressional Republicans are voicing not only support of Trump but promising some form of retaliation and payback. It is a sad enough day for America that a former president would engage in behavior resulting in allegations of a crime without adding such reckless and inciting threats by elected officials who are charged with enacting the laws of this country. The Republican party, once known as the party of law and order, have succumbed to behavior appallingly unbecoming of elected officials. Their need for civics class is evidenced by accusations of the weaponization of the DOJ by President Biden. As the Republican party continues down a road to further extremism, the result is the continued erosion of the pillars of our democracy. This next election will determine to what extent our democracy exists. Vote wisely…