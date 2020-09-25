 Skip to main content
Letter: A scared president stacks the court
Letter: A scared president stacks the court

Clearly the goal of Trump’s rush to confirm appointment of Ginsburg’s replacement is to create a highly politicized 6:3 conservative Supreme Court majority. Even more disturbing is his agenda to stack the deck in anticipation of the very likely event that the court will be called upon to adjudicate the designation of the next president.

The urgency of blocking Trump’s appointment is underscored by his Sept 23 statement that he will not commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election. To date two GOP Senators, Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine) have pledged to vote against confirmation of Trump’s nominee. To thwart Trump’s grotesque agenda we need at least two more Republican Senators to commit to a negative vote. If we fail to block Trump’s appointment our nation will most definitely suffer dire consequences.

John Newport, PhD

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

