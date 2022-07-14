Letter: "A Scheme Is Not A Vision" Leonard Cohen

Amazon isn't an illegal monopoly, but it wants to monopolize you, prepare to be monopolized. I'm a senior living thirty miles from a town of any size, and Amazon has been my main retail purchase outlet, especially during the pandemic and concurrent troubles.

Amazon Prime is something else altogether. Once Amazon had sold you all they could, they wondered how they might get just a little more. They needed a way to charge you . . . when you weren't buying. So they formed a club, Prime, which guaranteed them an ongoing membership payment from you. For a monthly or annual, retainer, you will receive deals, if you buy more; and even if you don't buy, you will retain membership!