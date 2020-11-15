Letter: A scoundrel to the end.

The elections are over, though the president can not reconcile to that fact. Covid cases and deaths are at an all-time and yet this president, still, will not address the problem. In ten months covid has claimed five time the amount of deaths as eight years of casualties in Vietnam. Any ordinary, normal, caring human being in leadership of any nation might be affected by the loss of life to their citizens. No, not our president. Even while he continues to file frivolous lawsuits one might think there might be a message to the nation, that I feel your pain, your loss your sorrow. Instead, his only response is to make false claims, not concede while announcing he going to run in 2024 and play golf. Does this answer the question why more than five million Americans did not want him for president.
Fred DiNoto
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
