For anyone who’s unclear what a second Trump term would mean, simply lookup the Star’s Labor Day article, “Conservatives have a plan to dismantle US government”. Unlike his disorganized first term, the right-wing Heritage Foundation has a 1000-page plan ready to destroy what the MAGA crowd calls the “deep state”. Reasonable people call this our government, which protects us from extremists.

They’ll overwhelm executive agencies with sycophants who'll do whatever their cult leader says. There’ll be little fear of breaking laws as they'll control the Justice department, possibly their most terrifying action.

They'll eradicate the Justice Department’s independence, even prohibiting the FBI from fighting misinformation. Controlling the narrative and suppressing the truth is essential to any autocratic cult.

Domination of NSA, DOD, etc. will also have disastrous consequences.

It’s not hyperbole to say that a second term will likely mean the beginning of the end of our democracy as we know it. Something to consider when voting.

Dan Gipple

Southeast side