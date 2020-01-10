Letter: A secretive cabal in the White House

It’s strange that White House records show that the president was in the White House on Monday. However, he did not meet with the Saudi Arabian vice minister of defense. And at this non-meeting, he definitely did not talk to him about Iran. The president certainly did not send back messages for MBS. His visit is not noted on any published White House schedule, and it’s not listed on the president’s activities calendar for the day.
The White House has provided no read-out of the reason or results of this “ghost” visit. Of course, the Saudis were proud of this meeting, sending home news stories, agenda and photos.
Thousands of troops have been sent to Saudi Arabia for phony reasons.
Isn’t it ironic that this build up of troops in Saudi Arabia happened as a prelude to the ill-conceived attack against Soleimani?
What is this secretive administration planning in the name of all Americans?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
