Letter: A Senator's Flippant Attitude
Senator Kelly Townsend, a Republican from Mesa, apparently believes that being required to wear a mask at her workplace is an infringement of her rights as an American citizen, a rule intended to protect others from her. But, in fact, her presence, unmasked, threatens all those she comes in contact with and infringes on their rights to safety at their workplace. She says, "Well, that'll be fun," if authorities attempt to prevent her from entering the building. It sounds like she intends to create a ruckus at the door if stopped. Someone, a friend or family member, should take a moment and explain to her that kindness wins over infringement, and ignorance and arrogance do not a good senator make.

John E Irby

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

