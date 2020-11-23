 Skip to main content
Letter: a simple prayer
A SIMPLE PRAYER

A SIMPLE PRAYER

He’s addressing the nation on CNN.

How do you know he’s lying? His lips

are moving. Four years ago,

the joke was funny. Now, we shrug,

at a loss for words. Dante damned

corrupt politicians to the Eighth Circle

of Hell, Stone Ditch Number Five.

Even a singing cowboy, back

in the imaginary day, knew he’d

have to “slap leather” if someone

called him a liar. Today, “liar”

means something between

a hobby & a vocation. Lord,

shut his mouth, make him go

away. We promise to be good.

Jefferson Carter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

