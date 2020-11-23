Letter: a simple prayer

A SIMPLE PRAYER
He’s addressing the nation on CNN.
How do you know he’s lying? His lips
are moving. Four years ago,
the joke was funny. Now, we shrug,
at a loss for words. Dante damned
corrupt politicians to the Eighth Circle
of Hell, Stone Ditch Number Five.
Even a singing cowboy, back
in the imaginary day, knew he’d
have to “slap leather” if someone
called him a liar. Today, “liar”
means something between
a hobby & a vocation. Lord,
shut his mouth, make him go
away. We promise to be good.
Jefferson Carter
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
