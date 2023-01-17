 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A Simple Problem, Re: the Dec. 26 letter "Bakery or web designer choices."

Stop me if you’ve heard this one. A Catholic, Protestant and Jew walk into a bar. The bartender, being an avid atheist and finding their worldview objectionable, shows them the door. The absurdity of this turnabout tale accentuates precisely the nature of the Supreme Court case referenced in this letter.

No doubt the writer’s solution to the problem—simply go somewhere else—is convenient for the perpetrator of the offense while being decidedly inconvenient, if not degrading for the recipient. Every hard-won civil right started with someone taking a stand in the face of flagrant discrimination.

The notion of freedom of religion carries the balanced notion of freedom from religion. Selectively rejecting perfectly legal activities by claiming religious freedom under the First Amendment ignores the full scope of its intent by denying the same freedom to others. A free society cannot sanction religiously selective exclusions over secular preferences. The greater good cannot be served by designating them unequal. What is on trial here, as usual, is ignorance.

Robert Gavlak

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

