Letter: a slow rolling disaster
We are in a fine mess now. I do not think President Trump will ever give in to the will of the people. It is his will that matters here. He is counting on a docile public, who expends energy on cable TV railing against his incompetence, his brutish ways, and on his mean-spirited whims, but are without the power to do anything. He knows this. There is too much ambiguity in the laws of the land and no one to force him to do anything he doesn’t want. Trump has learned how to use the levels of power like no other President in history. He is a born catastrophe let loose on America.

He may start his rallies again, with those masses of rude, unmade, chanting robots, who will echo the discordent cries of a dying democracy.

And we, the people, will hold tightly to our TV remotes and cringe.

Ron Lancaster

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

