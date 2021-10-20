 Skip to main content
Letter: a solution to the worker shortage
Letter: a solution to the worker shortage

So there are thousands of unfilled jobs due to a worker shortage. I'm sure there are thousands of Afghan, Haitian and Central American refugees ready and willing to step up and fill them.

Jeff Aronson

Northeast side

