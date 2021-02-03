Letter: A Song Remembered

I recently read about the passing of Hilton Valentine, who was the guitarist in the rock and roll band called ‘The Animals’. It brought back a memory of when I was a young Army lieutenant stationed in West Germany in the early 1970s. Another lieutenant in the officer quarters, where I lived, had been transferred from Vietnam to Germany. While in Vietnam, he had purchased a video camera and one day he showed me some of the scenes he had recorded there. One scene was inside an officers club somewhere in Vietnam on a Saturday night. A band was playing an Animals song and everybody in the club was singing along as loud as they could. The song was, “We gotta get out of this place! If it's the last thing we ever do…” The lieutenant told me it was a very popular song in Vietnam at the time.
Chris Roe
Southeast side
