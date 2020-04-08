Letter: A Song Remembered
View Comments

Letter: A Song Remembered

Two dear friends treated me to a musical presentation just before the year 2000. The gathering was a spiritual New Age modern event in the old pueblo.

During the intermission, a very tall young man and a very short young woman sat in the middle of the stage and sang the song “Kumbaya.” Much to my surprise, their clear melodious gentle voices filled the theatre and silenced the crowd who applauded appreciatively at the end. Since then I have heard many people publicly mock the pretty song in speeches, comedies, and political interviews.

However, I caught myself singing this song in my head, the other day. Half prayer and half reminder to seek solace in beauty. I know this to be true, as a writer, artist and Buddhist. Especially now, in times of overwhelming horrific trouble when we find ourselves struggling to live our everyday lives, with courage and dignity.

Evamaria Lugo

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: National Guard

Thank God Governor Ducey has activated the National Guard. We all need to be safe, but then I found out it wasn’t for our safety, but to “re-s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News