Letter: A Song Remembered

Two dear friends treated me to a musical presentation just before the year 2000. The gathering was a spiritual New Age modern event in the old pueblo.
During the intermission, a very tall young man and a very short young woman sat in the middle of the stage and sang the song “Kumbaya.” Much to my surprise, their clear melodious gentle voices filled the theatre and silenced the crowd who applauded appreciatively at the end. Since then I have heard many people publicly mock the pretty song in speeches, comedies, and political interviews.
However, I caught myself singing this song in my head, the other day. Half prayer and half reminder to seek solace in beauty. I know this to be true, as a writer, artist and Buddhist. Especially now, in times of overwhelming horrific trouble when we find ourselves struggling to live our everyday lives, with courage and dignity.
Evamaria Lugo
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
