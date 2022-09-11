 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A speech long overdue

When you drive out the reasonable republicans because they are not Maga enough for you.Insult John McCain sacrifice having worn the uniform I can never forgive you for. You banished and censor Rusty Bowers one of the most conservative republicans on the planet.You refuse to acknowledge election results and subject the voter to one of the worst most embarrassing futile audits in Arizona history.You come up with some third grade Brandon nonsense and make flags and bumper stickers.You embrace white supremacist and christian nationalist and refuse to censor them. You need to get your house in order because from the outside looking in you are a Fascist. You want us to pledge allegiance to a man who wasn't faithful to any of his wives yet you think he will be faithful to the oath of office.He lacks skill set to do so. Get real

David Creamer

Southeast side

