Letter: A Strong Economy

With all the talk of rising inflation, I worried about the state of our economy. After reading the economic news published this past month, I have a better understanding of other factors involved and am no longer concerned.

Biden’s infrastructure plan created more than 400,000 new jobs every month for 12 straight months, resulting in a solid streak of hiring that continues to defy inflation, supply shortages, the war in Ukraine and higher interest rates. Business is booming.

With 4300 major construction projects underway across the country, unemployment rates are at their lowest level in more than 50 years.

Due to the ongoing monthly increase in jobs and higher wages, consumer spending is up, and it is outpacing inflation.

The national debt is down for the first time in six years, and the value of the US dollar is at its highest level in 20 years.

I hope you too can rest a little easier knowing our economy is stronger than it has been in decades.

Jacolyn Marshall

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

