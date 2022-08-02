Letter: A Subtle and Deadly Cancer

Benito's strategies were: surround yourself with loyalists (henchmen), recruit elite industrialists, control various forms of communication, perpetuate propaganda, use violence through nationalist paramilitary groups. Exactly 100 years ago, Mussolini was immortalized as the Father of Fascism when in 1922 he led the March on Rome to take control in a coup-de-tat. Does any of this feel familiar today? One hundred years later neo fascist groups composed of Italian Nationalists are active in Italy. Like a cancer, Fascist ideology can spread silently yet quickly and manifest itself when it's too late. We are in peril of losing our democracy by remaining ambivalent toward those who seek power at any cost, and endeavor to rule by any means. Please open your mind and pay attention to the signals of Fascism. Vote for no one who is endorsed by, or endorses Trump and his ideology; nor anyone who endorses the January 6 insurrection. Listen to your heart and vote for decency and humanity... we will make it.