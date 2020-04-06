Letter: A Suggestion for buying guns and ammo
Letter: A Suggestion for buying guns and ammo

I have a suggestion for people planning to buy guns and ammo. Rather than spending around $1000 doing that, why not spend about $100 at the grocery store to prepare a few boxes of food to help people survive. Put signs by your doors saying “Need food, just ask.”

We are all in this together. When this is over, you and your family can then feel pride in having done something to help.

Douglas Holland

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

