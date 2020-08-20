 Skip to main content
Letter: A superb choice for Vice President
KAMALA Harris is a superb choice for Vice President. She is strong, passionate, prepared, detailed oriented and clearly ready to step in if the need were ever to arise. Irregardless of Party affiliation any decent and reasonable person should be celebrating this moment. Sarah Palin showed more class that the misogynist, petty president and his male minions at Fox News have shown. Where is the graciousness and respect that should be shown to another strong and powerful woman who can help reshape our country? Surely not coming from the insecure men on the right. In my humble opinion Joe Biden not only made the right choice, he has helped elevate other strong women to the national forefront during the vetting process for Vice President. The viscous, racist and ignorant attacks have already begun. No one should ever think that what is being said about KAMALA Harris is just politics. It is the racial animosity put forward by the current administration. Let us not forget. Celebrate her!

James C Robinett

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

