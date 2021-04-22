Letter: A Sweet Ride

Re: the April 20 article "Trains will be a hard sell in the US."
To sweeten John M Crisp’s hard sell Opinion on Tuesday.
Imagine an elevated high speed train that didn’t need to stop at every station. The train starts on a northern journey. Upon reaching it’s first stop, it doesn’t stop. One of the cars separates and exits the main line on its own. Then cars going east and west also separate using a clover leaf interchange to continue on their way. Only the car meant for that station needs to stop.
If we imagine it we can do it. Electric high speed rail would greatly reduce pollution. It would be much more comfortable than air travel. Travel time curb to curb would be competitive.
Ray Omdahl
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.