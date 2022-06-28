 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A Tale of Two Countries

Re the letter of June 25 "Disuniting the states"

I consider myself to be a Christian, but I want nothing to do with living in a country where the government establishes the religion, Christian or otherwise. That's not what this country is about.

If I have to pay higher taxes and live with inflation then so be it. That has little to do with who's in office; much more to do with the fact that you (and I) don't want to give up driving our cars.

At least I'll be living in the country where the leader can look himself in the mirror every morning. I just hope your imagined country, if it comes about, is located far far away from mine. I'm afraid that if the wind blows the wrong way, I might not be able to survive the stench of mendacity hanging over TRUMPLAND.

David Hatch

Southeast side

Tags

