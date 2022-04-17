 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A Tale of Two Countries

Snapshots of America today: Millions rejecting basic health measures intended to protect society; hundreds violently assaulting Congress to overturn an election; racism and gun violence commonplace, our country deeply divided, a dysfunctional Congress, the Republican Party nationwide engaged in voter suppression and conservative media promoting lies and disinformation.

Meanwhile Ukranians display incredible courage and national will opposing Russian aggression and barbarism, their bravery an inspiration to the free world. Their cities devastated by Russian bombs and missiles, civilians killed and maimed, livelihoods destroyed, millions in refugee status and food, fuel and medicines in short supply. Yet they remain steadfast in defense of their homeland, one Ukranian declaring that for Putin to win “They’ll have to kill us all.”

Is the America of today capable of such heroism? I fear not. The national unity, love of country, and sacrifice embodied in Tom Brokaw’s Greatest Generation now a forgotten chapter in our history.

Joseph Stanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

