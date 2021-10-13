Letter: A Tale of Two Different Presidents

One president implemented laws, regulations, and international agreements to keep illegal border crossings to one of the lowest numbers in recent history.
The other undid policies that were working, allowing almost one million illegal entries this year. The Border Agents are overwhelmed, releasing illegals without serious vetting, biometrics, Covid screening, and most will receive financial assistance (shelter, food stamps, medical care, etc.) – thank you United States federal tax payers!
One president reduced tax rates spurring economic growth and the lowest unemployment figures in years (including the Black and Hispanic communities). The other president wants large tax increases which will impact everyone with tax increases on food, fuel, and corporations. If the company you buy from shows a profit, you, the purchaser paid the increased taxes. This 3.5 trillion infrastructure bill is loaded with ‘pork’ and social programs for those illegally crossing our borders, sinking our economy.
Also, guess which president avoids questions and saying “God Bless America”.
Warren Wright
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.