It is with complete sadness that I write: When a member of the House of Representatives or the Senate at either the Federal level or the State level losses a member of his or her family from gunshots will that representative body enact and pass background checks and enact and pass gun controls in a matter of days. What a terrible thing to say but it will happen. It was thought Rep. Giffords was a wake up call but fortunately Rep. Giffords survived. That is why nothing was done. The excuse given was the shooter was mentally ill. Sad but true.