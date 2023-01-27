 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A Terrific Column on Border Issues

Thanks go to the Star and Laurie Jurs for her fine column (1/23), regarding issues at the border. Clearly written from years of experience, Ms. Jurs outlined a five-point practical plan for improved, efficient border functions, as well as for compassionate, forward-thinking treatment of refugees. While I deeply appreciate Senators Sinema’s and Cornyn’s (TX) hard work getting a bipartisan bill into Congress, which Republicans nixed, and getting a delegation of senators to finally visit the border, all members of Congress should post Ms. Jurs points at their desks! And take it seriously, for a change. Enough with using border hyperbole and fear as political weapons, as Jurs kindly points out. I don’t have her patience. People coming to our border deserve un-bigoted services. Recognition of where cartels enter the US (ports) and what has exacerbated conditions (among other things Title 42), needs immediate action. We need to write our congressional members. I thank Ms. Jurs for her dedicated work of compassion.

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

