Letter: A THANK-YOU CARD

If you are over 65 and still alive and have or plan to receive the Covid vaccine, please send a thank-you card. That card should be addressed to former President Trump because he may have saved your life. Due to the foresight, determination, coordination, and open checkbook of that Administration, at least two very effective vaccines were developed and available in a historically record time of less than one year. Over 50 million injections have been administered to date. If you received the vaccine, it may be the reason you are reading this editorial.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.