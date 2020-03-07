Letter: A Thank you
Letter: A Thank you

Jon Healey of the LA Times wrote a great column about Mike Bloomberg's contribution to the Presidential Campaign.

Jon left out one word which I believe best describes Bloomberg's motive: Patriotism.

Bloomberg entered the race when Biden seem to falter, and left when Biden seemed to have recovered. Sanders cost the Democrats the 2016 election and his egotism could well do a repeat if he fails to honor his pledge to abide by the

Democratic Convention's choice.

Billy Conn, WWII veteran

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

