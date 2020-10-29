Letter: A third choice

President Trump’s anti-science attitude has clearly increased the number of deaths due to covid-19. One the other hand, Joe Biden’‘s tax and spending promises will drive the country into bankruptcy. I call it a contest between anti-science and ant–economics.
However, there is a third candidate who is both pro-science and pro-economics: Libertarian Jo Jorgensen. Will she win? No. But the more votes she gets, the more likely it will temper the insane policies of the major parties. Sometimes you don’t have to vote for the lesser of two evils.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
