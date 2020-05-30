Letter: A tongue-and-cheek Story about Covid-19
Little Jose/Johnny/William heard on the radio that the President wants to open all the churches-as “essential services.” Jose’s excited to see his friends again and give them all hugs, though he wants to kick Stevie in the shins for mentioning that he liked Sally during a recent zoom call (He knows ZOOM is a 4-letter word).

Johnny’s never been so excited to go to church, he doesn’t think his cough is a problem and knows that being at church is a good thing-God wouldn’t let anyone get sick at church, would he? Doesn’t Jesus say “Let the little children come to Me” (Matthew 9:14). Yes, it’s good to go to church and hold hands and sing songs. He wants to give old Mrs. Preston a big hug and kiss, hoping she is getting over her battle with cancer.

Our Church never Closed, Mr. President, we moved on-line to stay safe and remain connected.

Greg Ogden

Northwest side

