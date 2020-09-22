Letter: A Tragic Misjudgment

Thanks to journalist Bob Woodward, we recently learned that Donald Trump knew about the seriousness of the Covid-19 pandemic way back in January, but he purposely chose to keep that information under wraps. Trump is a man of poor judgement Had he leveled with us, had he taken the advise of the CDC, and had he modeled sensible behavior as a conscientious leader would have, many of our departed loved ones would still be with us.
Trump's reason, according to him, was that he didn't want the American people to PANIC. Heaven forbid! What might a panic have entailed? People taking to the streets, screaming in anguish, driving off the road? Think of it: Would a momentary panic have be worse than being infected with a deadly serious virus? Worse than spending weeks on a ventilator? Worse than a spiraling death toll? I don't this so.
Kathleen Pastryk
Oro Valley
