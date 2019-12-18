Letter: A victory for Trump in 2020 gives him dictatorial powers

Why are Republicans bowing at the orders of Donald Trump? Apparently he's made substantial promises to Republicans in the House and Senate to back his anti-America agenda, what-ever that is?
The money, power or prestige Trump has promised Republicans for their support in backing his aristocratic desires is unknown. They may never be known unless one of the Republicans honors “duty to country” and the oath to defend Americans, “Foreign or Domestic.”
If Trump wins the 2020 election, it is possible he will assume higher powers and declare empirical victory, which will be an abstraction of our Democracy and Democratic ideals. Edicts and fiats will be utilized. Minorities castigated and arrested. Chaos will occur, as will riots. And the Free Press will become a model of Russia’s State Free Press. When Trump decides on some idiotic, spur-of-the-moment, whim, he will eliminate some social program upon which millions depend. He’s already looking to substantially cut Social Security and Medicare benefits, despite saying the opposite.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
