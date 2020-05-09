Letter: A virus poem
View Comments

Letter: A virus poem

I’d love to visit a pub and drink a beer

See friends, laugh and enjoy the cheer

Swap jokes, toasts, and silly lies

Eat a burger and a side of fries

I want to travel, see new places

Not worry about six-foot spaces

For now, I must stay at home

Bide my time and pen this poem

I scoff at idiots who fan the flame

Boasting we’ll never be the same

I don’t buy it, not for a minute

You can’t defeat American spirit

Someday the virus will disappear

And I’ll go out and drink that beer

Jack Steele

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How would you judge President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic? Our letter writers weigh in with varying takes, in this Monday edition of Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

Our Sunday edition of Letters to the Editor contains shout outs to the Daily Star and the classical music played on KUAT, and a call out of BLM's acting director, William Pendley.

Local-issues

Letter: Mark Kelly

A recent confused letter writer remarked how U.S. Senate candidate Mark Kelly “neither understands nor endorses capitalism,” and then meets hi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News