Letter: A virus poem

I’d love to visit a pub and drink a beer
See friends, laugh and enjoy the cheer
Swap jokes, toasts, and silly lies
Eat a burger and a side of fries
I want to travel, see new places
Not worry about six-foot spaces
For now, I must stay at home
Bide my time and pen this poem
I scoff at idiots who fan the flame
Boasting we’ll never be the same
I don’t buy it, not for a minute
You can’t defeat American spirit
Someday the virus will disappear
And I’ll go out and drink that beer
Jack Steele
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
