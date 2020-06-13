Letter: A vote for McSally is a vote for the Turtle and Trump
A recent letter writer said that a vote for Kelly was a vote for Pelosi and Schumer. I counter that a vote for McSally is a vote for the Turtle (McConnell) and Trump (the Liar). The Turtle is completely unwilling to reach across the aisle, and Trump is the most anti-science, ignorant, narcissistic, xenophobic, sociopathic, unqualified-to-be-President person to ever hold office (much less the highest office in the land). And McSally marches right along in the parade of no-nothings. So, if you appreciate the nepotism and cronyism of our current “leaders,” by all means vote for McSally. Me, I will not be voting for puppet McSally. Instead, I prefer an independent thinker. I prefer Kelly.

Dennis McKiernan

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

