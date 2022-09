Let's get to the bottom line.

A vote for Trumpism is a vote for Fascism.

My Father didn't fight in combat in World War 2 to see a bunch of flag waving clowns parading around a wanna be dictator who wants to destroy democracy for his own self interests.

Join me please in honoring his memory and those of all men and women who courageously fought against fascism.

Do it at the ballot box.

Richard Lesko Ed.D.

Oro Valley