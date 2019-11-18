While on the face impeachment may appear to be a coup, it is not.
It is the process the founders devised to remove a lawless President. This president does not have the mandate of the people as evidenced by losing the 2016 popular vote by over 3 million votes; therefore, the last election does not reflect the will of the people. Furthermore, his polling has always been poor and now only 40% or so approve of him.
Taking all this together, the impeachment process is more than justified. Trump and his cronies will do everything they can to hold onto power and undo the real will of the people; so far they have been successful with attacking Obama care, an unnecessary tax cut for the rich, loading up the judicial system with their cronies, wreaking havoc with foreign diplomacy, and spreading racism, lies and bullying.
Congress has a sworn responsibility to ensure this does not continue and the true will of the people is carried out.
Mike Jefferson
Oro Valley
