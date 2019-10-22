Dear Mr. Trump: This job is really taking its toll on you. Your real estate properties are bleeding red ink. Your sons have proven to lack the Trump magic. Every action you take infuriates someone and is featured without end in the media. Your trusted aides are turning tail and spilling their guts. I am surprised that you haven’t said “Take this job and shove it.” Why don’t you? But you have to do it right. First, make a deal with Pence to pardon you and Barr to call off the SDNY dogs. Then resign. You are not quitting; you are making a sound business decision. You didn’t sign up to lose your fortune and have your reputation tattered. Your base will be with you since they know you have been unmercifully attacked. They will support you and vote for whomever you tell them to vote for.
Mimi Pollow
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.