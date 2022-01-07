 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: A weird missive
A letter today (Jan 5) caught my eye. The writer was finding fault with Tm Steller for a recent column. As a Republican with 70 years voting experience I found some of the claims baffling. No one, for either party, wants less integrity in our elections nor less identifcation. The writer goes on to fulminate about illegal immigration when it's known that illegals from the south create fewer problems than citizens born here.

Later on, the writer' expressed ire about inflation and foreign policy lead me to suspect that she has never read a paper, instead just watching "dim boobs" pronouncing on TV.

Dennis Davis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

