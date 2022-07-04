Letter: A well regulated Militia

A recent letter to the Star asks for a definition of the phrase “a well-regulated militia” appearing at the beginning of the 2nd Amendment.

“A well regulated Militia being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

You can find the answer in Article 1, Section 8 of the Constitution where the Powers of Congress are enumerated:

Clause 15: To provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions.

Clause 16: To provide for organizing, arming, and disciplining, the Militia …

That’s what a well-regulated Militia meant to the Founders, not some disorganized rabble like the Proud Boys cosplaying insurrection. It was also the common understanding in American law until the cynical Heller (2008) decision manufactured a right to guns of any kind in any hands out of the thin air.

Larry Winter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

