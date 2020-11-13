Letter: A Win for Science and Kindness

There are many reasons I am relieved and happy with the Biden/Harris victory, but there are two that I consider the most important.
We have another virus besides COVID which has been spreading and becoming entrenched throughout our country. It is the inability to critically think and reason leading many to fall prey to an increasing array of conspiracy groups which have flourished over the past four years. I welcome science returning as our guiding foundation to lead our new administration and country going forward.
The second is returning to an environment of kindness, empathy, and compassion which has been so woefully absent. Merely a return to having a canine back in the White House speaks volumes doesn’t it?
Ted Crawford
Oro Valley
