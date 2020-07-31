You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: A Wish List
Letter: A Wish List

I would like to see the following. U S citizens referred to as Americans, including Native Americans, Asian Americans, African Americans, Mexican Americans, etc. Pensions of all elected officials limited to a reasonable portion of their total compensation while in office.

Campaign activities, including social media, limited to six months before election date. Campaign expenditures capped at some reasonable number. Psychological and medical exams and copies of last five years’ income tax returns required and made public for candidates running for national political office, such data available six months before election date. Campaign ads by all candidates and related parties restricted to governing issues rather than personal attacks. Voting by mail-in ballots only.

I'm tired of Americans being categorized as this or that. I'm of German/English extraction but have yet to be called a German/English American. Should I feel slighted? Unity, not divisiveness, is my prayer.

Larry Shoffner

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

