Letter: A woman was NOT elected in 2016
Re: the letter “A woman was elected president in 2016”.

The writer says because Hillary Clinton received more votes, she won the election. He writes, the Electoral College is a flaw in the Constitution.

It is not a flaw. It is a brilliant feature that meets a basic tenet of the Founding Fathers to protect the minority from possible corruptness of the majority. They well knew the axiom, “Power tends to corrupt and Absolute Power corrupts absolutely.”

They knew the more populous states could control all if they had the power of plurality. That is also why we have two separate houses in our legislative branch, the House and the Senate. One represents each state based on population, and one represents each state equally. This structure protects both the majority and the minority.

Protection of the minority is a basic concept in our constitution. It is a reason our form of government, as bad as some might think it is, is far superior to any other form designed by man (or woman).

Bud Watson

Oro Valley

