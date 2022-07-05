Letter: A writer claims Court's based decisions are progress?

While reading the Star’s letters to the editor, I noticed one from a woman celebrating the Catholic Supreme Court’s recent decisions regarding religious rights, Roe v. Wade, prayer in school and taxpayer dollars for religious institutions. All of these issues had been “settled precedent,” for which the Justices indicated, and swore an oath, were sacrosanct - not to mention a 109-year-old N.Y. law regarding concealed weapons in that state.

The most outrageous portion of her letter is when she dared to claim, I paraphrase, ‘This is progress.’

Progress: (n) Advancement in general; growth or development; continuous improvement. Advancement; betterment; development of an individual or society in a direction considered more beneficial than and superior to the previous level. The forward course of action, events, time, etc.

(v) Grow or develop, as in complexity, scope, or severity; advance; to go forward in time or space.

Regression: (n) Act of going back to a previous place or state; return or reversion.

Overturning progress is retrogressive.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

