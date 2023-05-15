If for now we try to forget (not easy) the disparity between group A (Anglo) and B (Black) Try to keep AA (1965) and repatriation out of the picture and see it as a marathon between group A and group B for economic and educational success.

Group A was beyond the starting line and group B behind it before 1863 when the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

From 1619 Group B had no economic or education background and was far behind the starting line.

Even after 1863 group B were kept from getting near the starting line for 100 years until the desegregation of schooling. (1963)

There were also Jim Crow laws to overcome. It took voting rights (1965) to further get to the starting line.

Over the past few years there have been some better results in economic, political and educational success. The Supreme Court is a prime example with a Black woman there.

AA and reparations should be for all types of educational help.

Donald Plummer

Northwest side