Letter: AaronJudge is #1

I just watched Aaron Judge hit his 62 home run this season. The record of 61 home runs lasted 61 years. I believe it is important to say that Bonds, Sosa and Maguire were all "juicing" (steriods) when they allegedly set the home run records. They do not have the record, Judge has the record. In the Olympics, if you get caught juicing they take away your medal. Hell, even a race horse has to give back the roses (and the money) if they get caught juicing. Judge set the record fair and square. Records can not belong to cheaters. We may not be able to get integrity in our politics, but we damn sure can demand it in baseball.