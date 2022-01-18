Letter: Abandon Freedoms?

As a concerned citizen, lawyer, retired Army officer, Assistant US Attorney, and Pima Superior Court Judge our recent commemoration of the events at our Capitol on January 6 caused me to consider what freedoms we wish to give up. Our Constitution protects our freedoms of speech, religion, and the right to remain silent from government encroachment. It provides for due process, equal protection, and certain rights to privacy under the rule of law.
These liberties receive no protection under authoritarian dictatorships. Think, for example, of incarceration for peaceful assembly, protest, or dissent. Think of state sponsored spying on neighbors undertaken by Stasi agents in East Germany. Think of censorship of press and writers who express political opposition in numerous authoritarian regimes.
I have long believed that those who exist without freedom are the ones that cherish it most. What are the consequences of supporting a dictator? What freedoms are you willing to abandon?
Ted Borek
Foothills
