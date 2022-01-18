 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Abandon Freedoms?
View Comments

Letter: Abandon Freedoms?

  • Comments

As a concerned citizen, lawyer, retired Army officer, Assistant US Attorney, and Pima Superior Court Judge our recent commemoration of the events at our Capitol on January 6 caused me to consider what freedoms we wish to give up. Our Constitution protects our freedoms of speech, religion, and the right to remain silent from government encroachment. It provides for due process, equal protection, and certain rights to privacy under the rule of law.

These liberties receive no protection under authoritarian dictatorships. Think, for example, of incarceration for peaceful assembly, protest, or dissent. Think of state sponsored spying on neighbors undertaken by Stasi agents in East Germany. Think of censorship of press and writers who express political opposition in numerous authoritarian regimes.

I have long believed that those who exist without freedom are the ones that cherish it most. What are the consequences of supporting a dictator? What freedoms are you willing to abandon?

Ted Borek

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News